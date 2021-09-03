Visual Studio Code editor moves forward on language detection

With the latest release of its Visual Studio Code editor, Microsoft is highlighting capabilities such as automatic language detection, now enabled by default.

Visual Studio Code 1.60, also known as the August 2021 version of the editor, was published September 2, and it can be downloaded from the project website. In this release, machine learning-based automatic language detection sets the language mode for untitled files based on contents. Previewed in Visual Studio Code 1.59 last month, the capability now moves to a default mode. Also, language detection has been expanded to include files that do not have a file extension. Elsewhere in the 1.60 release: