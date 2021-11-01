JDK 18: What to expect in Java 18

Due in March 2022, Java 18 continues to take shape, with eight feature proposals being considered for it so far. The latest feature proposals include a service-provider interface (SPI) for Internet address resolution and a second preview of pattern matching for switch statements.

The OpenJDK page for Java Development Kit (JDK) 18 lists the service-provider interface as proposed to target JDK 18 while a simple web server, a vector API, code snippets, a reimplementation of core reflection, and the UTF-8 charset officially target JDK 18 as of November 1.

A second incubation of a foreign function and memory API, which was incubated in Java 17, also is eyed for Java 18, as is another preview of pattern matching for switch . A record patterns and array patterns proposal, updated October 20 and previously anticipated for JDK 18, is not now officially targeted, although it theoretically could become part of the release.

While JDK 17, published September 14, was a long-term support (LTS) release that will receive at least eight years of support from Oracle, JDK 18, expected in March 2022, will be a short-term feature release that is supported for six months. Early-access builds of JDK 18 can be found for Linux, Windows, and MacOS at java.net.

Specifics of the JDK 18 proposals include: