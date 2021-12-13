JDK 18: The new features in Java 18

Java Development Kit (JDK) 18 is set for release on March 22, 2022. The new version of standard Java will have nine new features, with the feature set having been frozen as of December 9.

The release has moved into an initial rampdown phase. Upgrades to standard Java are released every six months, with the most-recent, JDK 17, arriving in September.

The OpenJDK page lists the following features as officially targeting JDK 18: a service provider interface, a simple web server, a vector API, code snippets, a reimplementation of core reflection, a UTF-8 charset, a second incubator of a foreign function and memory API, a second preview of pattern matching for switch statements, and the deprecation of finalization, which was the last addition.

Prior to general availability, a second rampdown phase is set for January 20, 2022. Release candidates are due February 10 and February 24 of next year.

While JDK 17 was a long-term support (LTS) release that will receive at least eight years of support from Oracle, JDK 18 will be a short-term feature release that is supported for six months. Early-access builds of JDK 18 can be found for Linux, Windows, and MacOS at java.net.

Specifics of the JDK 18 proposals include: