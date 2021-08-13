Angular 13 begins to take shape

Angular 13, a planned upgrade to Google’s popular TypeScript-based web framework, is starting to take shape. Two beta releases, published on August 4 and August 11 and accessible on GitHub, introduce changes to forms and the router.

For forms, Angular 13 debuts a new type, FormControlStatus , which is a union of all possible status strings for form controls. Also, AbstractControl.status has been narrowed from string to FormControlStatus and StatusChanges have been narrowed from Observable<any> to Observable<FormControlStatus> . Most applications should consume these new types seamlessly, according the Angular changelog.

For the router, a change has been proposed to fix a situation in which the default URL serializer would drop everything afterward, including a question mark in query parameters, resulting in incorrect parsing for a navigation to /path?q=hello?&other=123 . This change provides for correct parsing.

Production releases of Angular are targeted for every six months, meaning version 13 would be published by November. The predecessor Angular 12 release arrived May 12.

Other changes proposed for Angular 13 include: