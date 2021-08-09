JetBrains Java IDE adds project analysis, build system improvements

JetBrains has released version 2021.2 of its IntelliJ IDEA integrated development environment for JVM languages. The upgrade emphasizes capabilities such as project analysis and easier management of build system dependencies.

Downloadable from jetbrains.com, IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2 was released on July 26. The update introduces project-wide analysis for Java projects, a new feature that checks every code change for errors before compilation. However, this feature is limited to the IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate edition.

In both the Ultimate and Community editions of the IDE, version 2021.2 also will initiate several actions when a project is being saved including reformatting code and optimizing imports. These actions are grouped in Preferences/Settings > Tools > Actions on Save. And version 2021.2 makes it easier to manage Maven and Gradle dependencies with a Package Search plug-in, which allows developers to find version updates for dependencies.

Other new capabilities in JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2 include: