Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 shines on CI/CD, serverless functions

Red Hat has announced OpenShift 4.8, the latest version of the company’s container-based application development platform anchored by Kubernetes orchestration technology, with improvements impacting cloud-native application development and on-demand computing.

Based on Kubernetes 1.21 and CRI-O (Container Runtime Interface) 1.21, OpenShift 4.8 is intended to simplify the developer experience while expanding use cases. Users can accommodate workloads ranging from machine learning and artificial intelligence to modernizing existing Java and .NET applications.

Announced June 28, OpenShift 4.8 is expected to be generally available in July, with developers able to give it a try in the OpenShift developer sandbox. OpenShift 4.8 capabilities include: