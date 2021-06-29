Kotlin gains Java coding enhancements

With the Kotlin 1.5.20 update, the JetBrains-developed Kotlin language gets preliminary backing for the Lombok Java library, which is intended to make coding easier, along with JSpecify Java nullness capabilities.

Released June 23, Kotlin 1.5.20 has experimental support for calling Lombok-generated methods. The addition of the Lombok compiler plug-in allows generation of Lombok declarations in Java by Kotlin code in the same mixed Java/Kotlin module. The Lombok library plugs into an editor and build tools and works to reduce the need to write boilerplate code with capabilities such as automation of logging variables.

Kotlin 1.5.20 also has experimental support for JSpecify, which provides standard Java annotations for static analysis. A unified set of Java nullness annotations is featured in JSpecify, providing more nullability information to help Kotlin maintain null safety when interoperating with Java.

Instructions on installing Kotlin 1.5.20 can be found at blog.jetbrains.com. Other capabilities in Kotlin 1.5.20 include: