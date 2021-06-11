Oracle offers Java management service

Oracle has introduced an enterprise service to help manage Java runtimes and applications, either on-premises or on any cloud.

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service, called Java Management Service (JMS), became generally available on June 9. Bearing the same acronym as Java Message Service and included as a feature for Oracle Java Standard Edition customers, the management service offers a “single pane of glass” to manage Java deployments across the enterprise, handling issues such as:

Determining which Java versions are installed in an environment and which versions are running in development and production

Tracking Java Development Kit distributions being used

Flagging unauthorized Java applications in use

Tracking whether installed Java versions are up to date as well as the latest security patches

Continuous insight will be provided based on telemetry data from the JVM to analyze compliance, efficiency, performance, and security. Elaborating on how JMS will be useful, Oracle provided as an example, a situation in which cryptography usage normally is a black box, with expired certificates or disabled algorithms often found only when something breaks or there is an attack.

JMS can track Java usage running on OCI, on-premises desktops, laptops, servers, and third-party cloud services. The JDK, Java Runtime Environment, and GraalVM are monitored, with a JMS agent installed on the managed instances collecting Java usage telemetry data. There is no additional cost for JMS for Oracle Java SE customers; users are billed for any usage beyond the OCI free monitoring tier, which supports several million data points. Users can set up a free OCI trial account to try JMS.