Apple Xcode 13 supports teams, Swift concurrency

Xcode 13, the latest version of Apple’s integrated development environment, is now available in beta, highlighted by team development capabilities and alignment with the company’s new Xcode Cloud cloud-based continuous development and continuous delivery platform.

Xcode 13, downloadable from developer.apple.com, provides team development features for working with Xcode Cloud, GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab. Support is offered for Xcode Cloud CI/CD as well as for Git pull requests. With Xcode 13, developers can see teammates’ comments within code, along with the name and avatar of the reviewer, and compare two versions of code files. Apps are code-signed via an Apple-hosted certificate management service to ease App Store submissions.

Additional capabilities cited in Xcode 13 beta release notes include: