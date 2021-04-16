Kotlin 1.5.0 stabilizes unsigned integer types

Kotlin 1.5.0, an upgrade to JetBrains’ statically typed language, has moved to a release candidate stage and is now feature-complete. Highlights include unsigned integer types and an improved testing library.

With Kotlin 1.5.0, unsigned integer types, available in beta since Kotlin 1.3, are classified as stable, making them safe to use in real projects and available without opt-in. Unsigned integer types include UInt , ULong , UByte , UShort , and related functions. The standard library’s unsigned integer API is useful for dealing with non-negative integer operations. The newly stable APIs include unsigned integers, ranges and progressions of unsigned integer types, and functions that operate with unsigned integer types. Arrays of unsigned integers are still in beta.

Installation instructions for the release candidate, which was introduced April 13, can be found at kotlinlang.org. Also in the Kotlin 1.5.0 release candidate: