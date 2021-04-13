No one wants to manage Kubernetes anymore

The availability of solid and varied managed Kubernetes options has seen more and more companies shy away from managing their own clusters. Here’s why.

Managing Kubernetes is hard, and many organizations are starting to realize they can better focus on other, as-yet unsolved engineering problems if they hand off a big chunk of their container orchestration responsibilities to managed service providers.

Today, the most popular managed Kubernetes options—sometimes referred to as Kubernetes as a service (KaaS)—are Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Each cloud provider offers more and more managed versions of these services—such as the highly opinionated GKE Autopilot and the serverless EKS Fargate—since first launching around 2018. There are other options, such as Rancher, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu, but the Big Three cloud vendors dominate this area.

