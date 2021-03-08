Visual Studio Code 1.54 runs on Apple Silicon

With Microsoft’s release of Visual Studio Code 1.54, the open source code editor now runs natively on Apple Silicon computers.

Published March 4 and dubbed the February 2021 release, Visual Studio Code 1.54 features stable Apple Silicon builds. Apple Silicon was introduced by Apple last year as an ARM-based CPU to replace Intel CPUs in Mac computers.

Developers on Macs with M1 chips now can use Visual Studio Code without needing emulation via the Rosetta translation environment. Users will notice improved performance and longer battery life, Microsoft noted. The default download of Visual Studio Code for MacOS now is a universal build running natively on all Macs.

Visual Studio Code is Microsoft’s streamlined code editor supporting operations such as debugging, task running, and version control. It is based on the Electron framework for developing cross-platform desktop applications in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

Visual Studio Code can be downloaded from visualstudio.com. Other capabilities in Visual Studio Code 1.54, which follows last month’s Visual Studio Code 1.53 release, include: