Python developers want static typing

Python developers cite simplicity and ease of use as principal reasons for using the language, but they still want capabilities such as static typing and performance improvements, based on survey results released this week.

Python’s simple syntax, syntactic sugar, and ease of learning were the most-favored features, capturing 37% of respondents, who were asked which three features they liked the most. Developers were polled in October 2020 as part of the annual Python Developers Survey. Being a high-level language with code that is easy to write and easy to read came second, with 30% of respondents citing these as their favorite three features.

Which three features would Python developers most like to see added to the language? Static typing and strict type hinting proved to be the most-desired features, with 21% of respondents, closely followed by performance improvements, with 20%. Better concurrency and parallelism came in third, with 15% saying they were their most-desired capabilities.

Published February 23, the survey conducted by the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains tallied more than 28,000 responses from Python developers and enthusiasts from nearly 200 countries and regions. The 2020 survey marked the fourth year of the annual survey.

Other findings of the Python Developers Survey 2020 include: