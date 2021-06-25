What’s new in Angular 12

Angular 12, the latest production release of Google’s popular TypeScript-based web framework, has received an update. Angular 12.1, arrived June 24, adds compiler support for shorthand property declarations as well as fixes for the compiler, compiler CLI, router, and service workers.

The Angular 12.1 point release also introduces APIs to opt into correct test teardown behavior. The compiler fixes pertain to issues such as unterminated interpolation and view restoration, while the service worker fixes pertain to the naming, accessing, and clean-up of service worker caches.

Published May 12, Angular 12 is available on GitHub, following numerous beta releases and release candidates. Angular 12 deprecates the legacy View Engine compilation and rendering pipeline in favor of the newer Ivy technology, a next-generation compilation and rendering pipeline that offers faster AOT (ahead of time) compilation.

The Angular team noted that View Engine will be removed in a future release. Current libraries using View Engine will still work with Ivy apps, but library authors are advised to start transitioning to Ivy.

Also in Angular 12, the Ivy-based language service, providing capabilities such as code completions and hints inside templates, moves from opt-in to on by default. Other new features and improvements in the version 12 release:

A variety of bug fixes also were featured, affecting the compiler, compiler-cli, Bazel build tool, the router, and other parts of Angular. A full list of changes can be found on GitHub. The previous Angular 11 line debuted as a production release in November.