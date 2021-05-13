Angular 12 arrives with pile of improvements

Angular 12, the latest upgrade to Google’s popular TypeScript-based web framework, is now available as a production release. Among other improvements, the upgrade deprecates the legacy View Engine compilation and rendering pipeline in favor of the newer Ivy technology.

Published May 12, Angular 12 is available on GitHub, following numerous beta releases and release candidates. Angular 12 moves closer to an “Ivy everywhere” vision for the framework. Ivy is described as a next-generation compilation and rendering pipeline, offering faster AOT (ahead of time) compilation.

The Angular team noted that View Engine will be removed in a future release. Current libraries using View Engine will still work with Ivy apps, but library authors are advised to start transitioning to Ivy.

Also in Angular 12, the Ivy-based language service, providing capabilities such as code completions and hints inside templates, moves from opt-in to on by default. Other new features and improvements in the version 12 release:

A variety of bug fixes also are featured, affecting the compiler, compiler-cli, Bazel build tool, the router, and other parts of Angular. A full list of changes can be found on GitHub. The previous Angular 11 line debuted as a production release in November.