Homebrew 3 brings Apple Silicon support

Open source package manager for MacOS and Linux introduces official support for Apple Silicon and a new bottle syntax format.

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Homebrew 3 brings Apple Silicon support
Quinn Dombrowski (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Homebrew 3.0.0, the latest version of the package manager for MacOS and Linux, introduces official support for Apple Silicon hardware and a new bottle binary package format.

Apple Silicon is Apple’s own system-on-a-chip platform, which is replacing Intel processors in Apple’s Mac computers. Apple Silicon is supported on Homebrew installations in /opt/homebrew. But Homebrew does not yet provide all bottle packages on Apple Silicon that are available for Intel x86_64. The project is seeking help in doing so. 

Homebrew 3.0.0 was unveiled February 5. Installation instructions can be found at brew.sh.

 Other changes in Homebrew 3.0.0 include:

  • brew bottle and bottle do blocks use a new syntax format (one :celler per platform);  brew style --fix will autocorrect formulae to the new format. This move will allow more bottles to be relocatable.
  • A new HOMEBREW_BOOTSNAP environment variable enables use of the Bootstrap gem to speed up repeated brew calls. This capability does not yet work on Apple Silicon or via Homebrew’s portable Ruby.
  • A new command, brew completions, enables opt-ins to completions from third-party taps.
  • brew casks is a new command implemented in Bash to output casks available to install.
  • Some methods have been deprecated, disabled, and removed.
  • brew update better handles upstream branch renames.
  • Command usage text is generated automatically to keep it up-to-date.
  • brew audit reads more formula data from taps.
  • A bug that triggered brew update on every invocation of brew install has been fixed.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

  