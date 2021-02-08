Homebrew 3 brings Apple Silicon support

Homebrew 3.0.0, the latest version of the package manager for MacOS and Linux, introduces official support for Apple Silicon hardware and a new bottle binary package format.

Apple Silicon is Apple’s own system-on-a-chip platform, which is replacing Intel processors in Apple’s Mac computers. Apple Silicon is supported on Homebrew installations in /opt/homebrew. But Homebrew does not yet provide all bottle packages on Apple Silicon that are available for Intel x86_64. The project is seeking help in doing so.

Homebrew 3.0.0 was unveiled February 5. Installation instructions can be found at brew.sh.

Other changes in Homebrew 3.0.0 include: