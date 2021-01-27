Sentry for JavaScript monitors release health

Sentry has updated Sentry for JavaScript with the ability to track health by application releases. The update to the SDK for JavaScript error and performance monitoring also adds support for WebAssembly.

The release health feature provides an early warning mechanism for mobile and native application developers to assess and correct a bad release. Developers can gather actionable insights to resolve the most impactful errors, investigate slowdowns, and track the success of a release over time. They can also capture session data and view crashes by session and by user.

The Sentry for JavaScript SDK can be updated for release health capabilities via the following code snippets:

# Using yarn

yarn add @sentry/browser @sentry/tracing



# Using npm

npm install --save @sentry/browser @sentry/tracing

The Sentry for JavaScript SDK update, published on January 27, also introduces WebAssembly support. Now Sentry for JavaScript can provide crash reports, including source code on the server, if developers are using a compiler that can produce DWARF debug data. DWARF provides a documented standard for debugging, with DWARF data embedded in an executable or object file. Prior to this update, Sentry had cited issues with debugging WebAssembly including stack trace limitations.

Sentry is offering free trials of Sentry for JavaScript. The company also has published framework-specific guides for using its SDK with Angular, React, Vue, WebAssembly, and other frameworks.