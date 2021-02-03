What a long strange year it’s been. We barely got started on 2020 before the offices closed and we all learned a new acronym, WFH. We also learned that, freed of the daily commute and cut off from the office Kegerator, software developers worked even longer hours. Technology marched on—and we’re here to celebrate it.

InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year Award winners represent the best that a world of homebound software developers have to offer—to other developers, to data scientists, to IT shops, and to the companies they all serve. Among our 23 winners you’ll find dev and devops tools, machine learning tools, automation tools, state-of-the-art databases, and cutting-edge analytics platforms.

And in a nod to these unusual times, we include a few standout communications and collaboration tools that make it far, far easier to WFH.