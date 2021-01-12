Vno brings Vue to Deno

Vno, a third-party module for Deno, bridges the popular Vue JavaScript framework and the celebrated alternative to Node.js. Vno is a native build tool that compiles and bundles single-file Vue components in a Deno runtime.

With a few simple CLI commands, Vno allows developers to create a new Vue project in Deno. Alternatively, the Vno build method can be used to compile an existing Vue structure into a Deno-legible .js file.

Vno fills the need for a tool to run Vue in Deno, without developers having to master the ins and outs of the two technologies, the Vno developers said. With Vno, the following features are offered:

Adapter

Bundler

Compiler

Parser

Server-side renderer (due soon)

Deno, a JavaScript/TypeScript runtime that arrived in a 1.0 release last May, was designed to be a more secure alternative to Node.js. Deno was created by Node.js founder Ryan Dahl.

With Vno, a developer can employ the “elegance” of Vue while leveraging the “simplicity and security” of Deno, according to a bulletin on the release of Vno. Vno serves as an adapter to parse a Vue component file or files and bundle them into a JavaScript file to be read and rendered by the browser.