Vno brings Vue to Deno

Vno, a third-party module for Deno, bridges the popular Vue JavaScript framework and the celebrated alternative to Node.js. Vno is a native build tool that compiles and bundles single-file Vue components in a Deno runtime.
With a few simple CLI commands, Vno allows developers to create a new Vue project in Deno. Alternatively, the Vno build method can be used to compile an existing Vue structure into a Deno-legible .js file.
Vno fills the need for a tool to run Vue in Deno, without developers having to master the ins and outs of the two technologies, the Vno developers said. With Vno, the following features are offered:
- Adapter
- Bundler
- Compiler
- Parser
- Server-side renderer (due soon)
Deno, a JavaScript/TypeScript runtime that arrived in a 1.0 release last May, was designed to be a more secure alternative to Node.js. Deno was created by Node.js founder Ryan Dahl.
With Vno, a developer can employ the “elegance” of Vue while leveraging the “simplicity and security” of Deno, according to a bulletin on the release of Vno. Vno serves as an adapter to parse a Vue component file or files and bundle them into a JavaScript file to be read and rendered by the browser.
The Vno module provides the equivalent of a create-vue app through simple CLI commands, while using
vno create lowers the barrier of entry for developers wanting to use Vue in Deno but have been restrained by the newness of the technology and incompatibility, the bulletin states.