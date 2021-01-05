PyCharm Python IDE backs Apple Silicon

Latest upgrade to the JetBrains IDE for Python development brings support for new Mac hardware and fixes multiple bugs.

PyCharm, JetBrains’ IDE for Python development, now supports Apple Silicon M1 processors. The new hardware support was added with version 2020.3.2 of the tool.

The upgrade was announced on December 31. Developers can access the new capability by downloading a separate installer for Apple Silicon from the JetBrains website or through the JetBrains Toolbox app, found under the “Available for Apple M1” section.

