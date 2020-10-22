Microsoft Blazor gains Infragistics UI toolkit support

Ignite UI for Blazor combines a data grid with interactive charts, graphs, maps, and other web UI components

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

In a collaboration with Microsoft, Infragistics has released Ignite UI for Blazor, an enterprise UI toolkit for developers leveraging Microsoft’s open source Blazor framework for building client-side web UIs with C#.

Ignite UI for Blazor features libraries of enterprise-grade web UI components. Blazor, meanwhile, lets developers run client-side C# code directly in the browser, using the WebAssembly binary instruction format. Developers do not have to write JavaScript.

Ignite UI for Blazor includes:

  • Blazor Data Grid, an architectural foundation with interactive UX features, designed for performance and high-volume data scenarios.
  • Editors and Combo Box, enabling complete in-line editing in the grid.
  • Charts for visualizing data and delivering interactive graphs, with a choice of more than 60 chart types. These are optimized for real-time, streaming data scenarios.
  • Dock Manager, a component providing a Visual Studio-like window management experience, with docked and split panes, drag-and-drop window arrangement, and other capabilities.
  • Components including the Ignite UI data chart, stock chart, treemap, pie chart, gauges, data picker, and geospatial map.

With Blazor, Microsoft has sought to introduce a framework enabling .NET developers to build full-stack web apps. Blazor is a feature of the ASP.NET web development framework, which extends .NET with tools and libraries for building web apps.

A free trial of Ignite UI for Blazor is available from the Infragistics website. Pricing for Ignite UI for Blazor starts at $749 per developer for a one-year subscription. 

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

