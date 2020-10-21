Microsoft Edge browser previews for Linux

Microsoft is offering Edge browser preview builds for Linux, thus making the browser available for all five major desktop and mobile platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Microsoft on October 20 announced the availability of Microsoft Edge Dev Channel for Linux. The release supports Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and OpenSUSE Linux distributions. Weekly builds are planned following the typical Dev Channel cadence alongside other supported platforms.

With the initial preview, Microsoft aims to provide a representative experience for developers who want to build and test websites and apps on Linux. The company said web platform and developer tools capabilities, including core rendering behaviors, extensions, browser DevTools, and test automation, generally should behave consistently with other Edge editions, but some end user features may not be fully enabled yet. The release supports local accounts only and does not support signing in via a Microsoft or Azure Active Directory account. A future preview will add these capabilities

To get started with Microsoft Edge on Linux, users can install a .deb or .rpm package directly from the Microsoft Edge Insider site, which will configure a system for receiving future automatic updates. Microsoft Edge also can be installed from the Microsoft Linux Software Repository using a distribution’s standard package management tools.