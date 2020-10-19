How to make the most of the AWS free tier

10 tips for stretching Amazon’s free services to the limit and keeping your cloud bill near zero.

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

How to make the most of the AWS free tier
Thinkstock

Free is a powerful incentive. When I taught a course on web frameworks at the local college, we designed the assignments to ensure that all of the experiments could be done quickly with Amazon Web Services’s collection of free machines. Each student created, built out, and stood up more than a dozen different servers and they didn’t add a penny to their student debt.

This is a good example of why Amazon and the other cloud services offer hundreds of different ways to try out their products. New products are born, tested, poked, and prodded for only the cost of the developer’s time. If the code makes it big and starts generating enough revenue, the developers can grow into paying customers. If it doesn’t and they don’t, at least the developers will become comfortable with the tools and probably turn to Amazon for the next project.

Related:

Peter Wayner is contributing editor at InfoWorld and the author of more than 16 books on diverse topics, including open source software, autonomous cars, privacy-enhanced computation, digital transactions, and steganography.

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

  