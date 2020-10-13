Android Studio improves machine learning support

Google’s Android Studio IDE team has released the stable version of Android Studio 4.1, featuring machine learning improvements and a database inspector.

With the 4.1 release, Android Studio improves on-device machine learning support via backing for TensorFlow Lite models in Android projects. Android Studio generates classes so models can be run with better type safety and less code. The database inspector, meanwhile, enables querying of an app’s database, whether the app uses the Jetpack Room library or the Android platform version of SQLite directly. Values can be modified using the database inspector, with changes seen in apps.

Introduced October 12 and accessible from developer.android.com, Android Studio 4.1 also makes it easier to navigate Dagger-related dependency injection code by providing a new gutter action and extending support in the Find Usages Window. For example, clicking on the gutter action next to a method that consumes a given type navigates to where a type is used as a dependency.

Other capabilities in Android Studio 4.1 include: