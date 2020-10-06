Survey finds cloud complexity increases challenges

Convoluted cloud solutions are a big reason cloud implementations don’t work as hoped.

Gremlin / Getty Images

Bridging the Cloud Transformation Gap is a report that evaluates the findings of Aptum’s Global Cloud Impact Study. Aptum’s annual study seeks the opinions of 400 senior IT decision makers. Keep in mind that these sponsored reports can be self-serving, either for lead generation or to promote a publisher’s dogma. This report is behind a registration wall. 

Despite possible biases, some good data points here address the intent to migrate to clouds versus the reality of doing so. I found the information realistic, considering that similar reports only cover the positive aspects of cloud migration. One of the more interesting bits of data points to the issue of complexity:

