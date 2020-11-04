TypeScript 4.1 brings template literal types

TypeScript 4.1, a planned upgrade to Microsoft’s popular open source language that adds types to JavaScript, has moved to a release candidate stage. The upgrade features template literal types and a multitude of other improvements.
The template literal type has the same syntax as template literal strings in JavaScript except it is used in type positions. When used with concrete literal types, a new string literal type is produced by concatenating the contents.
Published November 3, the release candidate follows a beta release unveiled September 18. In addition to template literal types, TypeScript 4.1 also lets developers re-map keys in mapped types with a new
as clause. This new clause lets developers leverage features like template literal types to create new property names based on old ones. Keys can be filtered by producing
never, saving developers from having to use an extra
Omit helper type in some cases.
TypeScript 4.0, the current major release, arrived in August. Other capabilities in TypeScript 4.1 include:
- With a recursive conditional types capability, some restrictions are eased on conditional types, which are now able to immediately reference themselves within their branches, making it easier to write recursive type aliases. Microsoft cautions that recursive types should be used responsibly and sparingly.
- A new flag,
--noUncheckedIndexedAccess, provides a node where every property access or indexed access is considered potentially undefined. This flag can catch out-of-bounds errors but might be noisy for a lot of code. It is not automatically enabled by the
--strictflag.
- The
pathsoption can be used without
baseUrl, to avoid an issue in which poor paths have been used by auto-imports.
checkJsnow implies
allowJs, fixing a situation in which starting a checked JavaScript project required both
allowJsand
checkJs, which caused friction.
- The React 17 framework’s
jsxcodeand
jsxscodefactory functions are supported through two new options for the
jsxcodecompiler options
react-jsxand
react-jsxdev.
- The JSDoc tag
@seenow has better support in editors for JavaScript and TypeScript.
- In a breaking change, members marked as
abstractcan no longer be marked as
async. In another breaking change,
resolveparameters are no longer optional in
Promise.
The TypeScript 4.1 release candidate can be accessed through NuGet or NPM:
npm install typescript@rc