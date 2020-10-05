The best open source software of 2020

Authorization policy enforcement is typically done manually using hard-coded rules on an ad hoc basis, essentially reinventing the wheel for every application and service. Such a brittle approach inevitably leads to fragmented policy authorization point solutions that become impossible to maintain or audit.

Open Policy Agent provides a general-purpose authorization engine that decouples policy decision-making from application-level enforcement. OPA accepts a series of JSON attributes, evaluates them against the policies and data within its purview, and responds to the application with a Yes or No decision that gets enforced by the caller.

OPA can be run as a daemon or integrated directly into your service as a library. It is an excellent fit for use cases like microservices, service meshes, API authorization, and Kubernetes admission control, but could just as easily be extended for use in SaaS delivery models, for example.

Combining flexible enforcement with a declarative policy language that simplifies policy creation, OPA returns control over a wide range of technologies back to administrators by treating policy like code that can be managed uniformly and logically across the stack—from bare metal to cloud.

— James R. Borck