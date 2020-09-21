The 2020 Enterprise Architecture Awards

In the Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards competition, we look for the most dramatic stories of EA’s strategic leadership and concrete business impact. The winners of the 2020 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards show the value of a close relationship with the business, a solid vision for enabling digital transformation, and effective governance practices — not to mention the need for a high-priority response to a global pandemic!

In alphabetical order, the winners this year are the EA teams of:

Congrats to all the winners — each has a compelling story of EA best practices. You can read those stories below.