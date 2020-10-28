The ultimate R data.table cheat sheet

|Read in CSV file
|Import
|mydt <- fread("myfile.csv")
|myt <- read_csv("myfile.csv") #OR
myt <- vroom::vroom("myfile.csv")
|Import the first x number of rows of a CSV file
|Import
|mydt_x <- fread("myfile.csv", nrows = x)
|myt_x <- read_csv("myfile.csv", n_max = x)
|Import only those rows from a CSV file that match a certain pattern
|Import
|mydt_pattern <- fread("grep 'mypattern' myfile.csv")
|myt_pattern <- vroom::vroom(pipe("grep 'mypattern' myfile.csv"))
|Import a .gz compressed file
|Import
|mydt <- fread("myfile.gz")
|myt <- vroom::vroom("myfile.gz")
|Import a.zip compressed file
|import
|mydt <- fread(cmd = 'unzip -cq myfile.zip')
|myt <- read_csv("myfile.zip")
|Create data table from existing data frame (tibble for tidyverse)
|Import
|mydt <- as.data.table(mydf) #OR
setDT(mydf)
|myt <- as_tibble(mydf)
|Alter data.table in place without making a copy
|Wrangle
|any function that starts with set such as setkey(mydt, mycol) or using the := operator within brackets
|not applicable
|Order rows based on multiple column values
|Wrangle
|mydt2 <- mydt[order(colA, -colB)] #OR
setorder(mydt, colA, -colB)
|myt <- arrange(myt, colA, -colB)
|Rename columns
|Wrangle
|setnames(mydt, old = c('colA','colB'), new = c('NewColA', 'NewColB'))
|myt <- rename(myt, NewColA = colA, NewColB = colB)
|Reordering columns: Move some columns to the front (left-most) position
|Wrangle
|setcolorder(mydt, c("colB", "colC")) # colB now in position 1 and colC in position 2
|myt <- relocate(myt, colB, colC)
|Filter rows for row number n
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[n]
|myt2 <- slice(myt, n)
|Filter for the last row
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[.N]
|myt2 <- slice(myt, n())
|Filter rows by condition
|Subset
|# In some cases setkey(mydt, colA, colB) will speed performance
# for logical tests on colA and colB; same with other columns
mydt2 <- mydt[logical expression]
|myt2 <- filter(myt, logical expression)
|Filter rows where colA equals string1 or string2
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[colA %chin% c("string1", "string2")]
|myt2 <- filter(myt, colA %in% c("string1", "string2"))
|Filter rows where colA matches a regular expression
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[colA %like% "mypattern"]
|myt2 <- filter(myt, stringr::str_detect(colA, "mypattern"))
|Filter rows where colA values are between 2 numbers
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[colA %between% c(n1, n2)]
|myt2 <- filter(myt, between(colA, n1, n2))
|Filter for first n rows by group
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[, .SD[1:n], by = groupcol]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
slice(1:n)
|Filter rows for maximum value by group
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[, .SD[which.max(valcol)], by = groupcol]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
filter(valcol == max(valcol))
|Select column and return results as a vector
|Subset
|myvec <- mydt[, colname]
|myvec <- pull(myt, colname)
|Select multiple columns to create a new data.table (data frame or tibble for tidyverse)
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[, list(colA, colB)] #OR
mydt2 <- mydt[, .(colA, colB)] #OR
mydt2 <- mydt[, c("colA", "colB")]
|myt2 <- select(myt, colA, colB)
|Select multiple columns using a variable containing the column names
|Subset
|my_col_names <- c("colA", "colB")
mydt2 <- mydt[, ..my_col_names] #OR
mydt2 <- mydt[, my_col_names, with = FALSE]
|my_col_names <- c("colA", "colB")
myt2 <- select(myt, all_of(my_col_names))
|Select multiple columns and rename some
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[, .(newname1 = col1, newname2 = col2, col3)]
|myt2 <- select(myt, newname1 = col1, newname2 = col2, col3)
|Exclude multiple columns
|Subset
|mydt2 <- mydt[, -c("colA", "colB")] #OR
mydt2 <- mydt[, !c("colA", "colB")] #OR
my_col_names <- c("colA", "colB")
mydt2 <- mydt[, !..my_col_names]
|myt2 <- select(myt, -c(colA, colB)) #OR
my_col_names <- c("colA", "colB")
myt2 <- select(myt, -{{my_col_names}})
|Remove duplicate rows based on values in multiple columns
|Subset
|mydt2 <- unique(mydt, by = c("colA", "colB"))
|myt2 <- distinct(myt, colA, colB, .keep_all = TRUE)
|Count unique rows based on multiple columns
|Summarize
|uniqueN(mydt, by = c("colA", "colB"))
|nrow(distinct(myt, colA, colB))
|Run summary calculations on data
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, myfun(colA ...)]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
summarise(
ColName = myfun(colA ...)
)
|Run summary calculations on data by one group
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, myfun(colA ...), by = groupcol]
|
myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
summarise(
NewCol = myfun(colA...)
)
|Run summary calculations on data by one group and name new column
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, .(MyNewCol = myfun(colA...)), by = groupcol]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
summarise(
NewCol = myfun(colA...)
)
|Run summary calculations on data by multiple groups
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, myfun(colA ...), by = .(groupcol1, groupcol2)]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol1, groupcol2) %>%
summarise(
NewCol = myfun(colA...)
)
|Run summary calculation on filtered data by multiple groups
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[filter expression, myfun(colA), by = .(groupcol1, groupcol2)]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
filter(filter expression) %>%
group_by(groupcol1, groupcol2) %>%
summarise(
NewCol = myfun(colA), .groups = "keep"
)
|Count number of rows by groups
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[,.N, by = groupcol] #for one group #OR
mydt2 <- mydt[, .N, by = .(groupcol1, groupcol2)]
|myt2 <- count(myt, groupcol) #for one group #OR
myt2 <- count(myt, groupcol1, groupcol2)
|Summarize multiple columns and return results in multiple columns
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, lapply(.SD, myfun),
.SDcols = c("colA", "colB")]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
summarise(
across(c(colA, colB), myfun)
)
|Summarize multiple columns by group and return results in multiple columns
|Summarize
|mydt2 <- mydt[, lapply(.SD, myfun),
.SDcols = c("colA", "colB"), by = groupcol]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
summarise( across(c(colA, colB), myfun) )
|Add a column
|Calculate
|mydt[, MyNewCol := myfun(colA)]
|
myt <- myt %>%
mutate(
MyNewCol = myfun(colA)
)
|Add multiple columns at once
|Calculate
|# use any function or expression
mydt[, `:=`(NewCol1 = myfun(colA),
NewCol2 = colB + colC )] #OR
mydt[, c("NewCol1", "newCol2") := list(myfun(colA), colB + colC)]
|myt <- myt %>%
mutate(
MyNewCol1 = myfun(colA),
MyNewCol2 = colB + colC
)
|Add column using current and previous values from another column, such as finding the difference between value on a date vs. the prior date
|Calculate
|mydt[, Diff := colA - shift(colA)]
|myt <- mutate(myt, Diff = colA - lag(colA))
|Add column referencing previous value of a column by a group
|Calculate
|mydt2 <- mydt[, Diff := colA - shift(colA), by = groupcol]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
mutate(
Diff = colA - lag(colA)
)
|Add column with row ID numbers by group
|Calculate
|mydt[, myid := 1:.N, by = groupcol]
|myt <- myt %>%
group_by(groupcol) %>%
mutate(
myid = row_number()
)
|Add column based on several conditions without using multiple if else statements (like SQL's CASE)
|Calculate
|# Needs data.table version 1.13 or later
# I like each condition on a new line but that's not required
mydt2 <- mydt[, NewCol := fcase(
condition1, "Value1",
condition2, "Value2",
condition3, "Value3",
default = "Other" # value for all else
)]
|myt2 <- myt %>%
mutate(
NewCol = case_when(
condition1 ~ "Value1",
condition2 ~ "Value2",
condition3 ~ "Value3",
TRUE ~ "Other"
)
)
|Add column via operating by row
|Calculate
|mydt[, newcol := myfun(colB, colC, colD), by = 1:nrow(mydt)]
# or if colA has all unique values
mydt[, newcol := myfun(colB, colC, colD), by = colA]
|myt <- myt %>%
rowwise() %>%
mutate(
newcol = myfun(colB, colC, colD)
)
# or
myt <- myt %>%
rowwise() %>%
mutate(
#use dplyr select syntax:
newcol = myfun(c_across(colB:colD))
)
|Join two data sets by more than one column; keep all in set1 but only matches in set2
|Join
|mydt <- dt2[dt1, on = c("dt2col" = "dt1col")] #OR
mydt <- merge(dt1, dt2, by.x = "dt1col", by.y = "dt2col", all.x = TRUE) #OR
setkey(dt1, "dt1col")
setkey(dt2, "dt2col")
mydt <- dt2[dt1]
|myt <- left_join(df1, df2, by = c("df1col" = "df2col"))
|Join 2 data sets by more than one column - keep all in set1 but only matches in set2
|Join
|mydt <- merge(dt1, dt2, by.x = c("dt1colA", "dt1colB"), by.y = c("dt2colA", "dt2colB"), all.x = TRUE, all.y = FALSE) #OR
setkey(dt1, dt1colA, dt1colB)
setkey(dt2, dt2colA, dt2colB)
mydt <- dt2[dt1]
|myt <- left_join(df1, df2, by = c("df1colA" = "df2colA", "df1colB" = "df2colB"))
|Join two data sets by one common column; only keep matches
|Join
|mydt <- merge(dt1, dt2, by.x = "dtcol1", by.y = "dtcol2")
|myt <- inner_join(df1, df2, by = c("df1col" = "df2col"))
|Join two data sets by one common column and keep all data in both sets, whether or not there are matches
|Join
|mydt <- merge(dt1, dt2, by.x = "dtcol1", by.y = "dtcol2", all = TRUE)
|myt <- full_join(df1, df2, by = c("df1col" = "df2col"))
|Combine two data sets by adding rows from one to the bottom of another
|Join
|mydt_joined <- rbindlist(list(mydt, mydt2))
|myt_joined <- bind_rows(myt, myt2)
|Reshape data wide to long
|Reshape
|mydt_long <- melt(mydt, measure.vars = c("col1", "col2", "col3"), variable.name = "NewCategoryColName", value.name = "NewValueColName")
|myt_long <- pivot_longer(myt, cols = starts_with("col"), names_to = "NewCategoryColName", values_to = "NewValueColName")
|Reshape data long to wide
|Reshape
|mydt_wide <- dcast(mydt, id_col1 ~ col1 , value.var = "ValueColName")
|myt_wide <- pivot_wider(myt, names_from = col1, values_from =ValueColName)
|Chain multiple expressions
|Wrangle
|mydt[expr1][expr2]
|myt <- myt %>%
expr1 %>%
expr2
|Export data to a CSV file
|Export
|fwrite(mydt, "myfile.csv")
|write_csv(myt, "myfile.csv")
|Append rows to an existing CSV file
|Export
|fwrite(mydt2, "myfile.csv", append = TRUE)
|vroom::vroom_write(myt2, "myfile.csv", delim = ",", append = TRUE)
|Export data to a compressed CSV file
|Export
|fwrite(mydt, "myfile.csv.gz", compress = "gzip")
|vroom::vroom_write(myt, "myfile2.csv.gz")