The ultimate R data.table cheat sheet

How do I do that in data.table? Find code for dozens of data tasks in this searchable cheat sheet of R data.table and Tidyverse code.

Speed. Concise syntax. Backwards compatibility.

But especially speed.

Those are some of the features that make R’s data.table compelling to its fans.

And even if you’re a confirmed tidyverse user (as I am), data.table can be a useful addition to your R toolkit — especially when working with large data sets, in a Shiny app, or in a package function. 

This R data.table ultimate cheat sheet is different from many others because it’s interactive. You can search for a specific phrase like add column or by a type of task group such as Subset or Reshape. In addition, because this cheat sheet includes tidyverse “translation” code, you can also search for a favorite dplyr verb such as mutate or rowwise.

Search data.table and tidyverse tasks and code

There is a lot more to learn about data.table! For some data.table basics, check out my five-minute introductory video:

Finally, the data.table website has lots more information and tips, such as using setkey() and other indexing tips.

Sharon Machlis is Executive Editor, Data & Analytics at IDG, where she works on data analysis and in-house editor tools in addition to writing and editing. Her book Practical R for Mass Communication and Journalism was published in December 2018.

