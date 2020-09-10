C++ 20 receives final technical approval

Having attained final technical approval from ISO on September 4, C++ 20 is expected to be formally published toward the end of this year, introducing new features such as modules and coroutines.

Designed in 1979 for systems programming, C++ remains a vital language. C++ was even found to be the fastest-growing language in the Tiobe Index of September 2020, where it ranks in fourth place behind C, Java, and Python. Tiobe cites the C++ 20 specification as one of the factors giving the language a boost.

New capabilities in C++ 20 include:

Modules, enabling programmers to use modular components.

Concepts, used to specify template requirements and support generic programming. Concepts promise to improve code quality.

A synchronization library, for better support of fine-grained hardware control.

Compile-time computation improvements.

Coroutines, which generalize subroutines for use in nonpreemptive multi-tasking. Standardized support for coroutines in the standard library is still lacking, however. This support is eyed for C++ 23.

Ranges, which provide components to deal with ranges of elements.

Feature test macros, a set of macros that correspond to language and library features from C++ 11 or later.

Precalculated hash values in lookup.

Expansion statements to enable compile-time repetition of a statement for each element of a tuple, array, class, parameter pack, or range.

Monadic operations for std::optionalcode .

. Implicit creation of objects for low-level manipulation.

Improved context-sensitive recognition of import and module to aid non-compiler tools to determine build dependencies.

and to aid non-compiler tools to determine build dependencies. New rangified algorithms.

A contracts capability that had been expected in C++ 20, to specify pre-conditions, post-conditions, and assertions, has been removed. Contracts is now marked as a C++ 23 item, although it may not make it into that release, either.