Microsoft’s F# 5 nears feature completion

Microsoft has nearly completed feature work for F# 5, a planned upgrade to the open source functional language for .NET. The latest preview adds string interpolation.

A highly requested feature, interpolated strings in F# are fairly similar to those in C# or JavaScript, letting developers write “holes” inside of string literals. F# interpolated strings also allow for typed interpolation, similar to the sprint function, to enforce that an expression inside of an interpolated context conforms to a particular type.

Microsoft revealed it had reached feature completion on August 27, with the exception of what the company described as one minor enhancement planned for the .NET 5 release candidate. F# 5 is slated to reach general availability alongside the .NET 5 software development platform in November. At this point, Microsoft will focus mostly on bug fixes and addressing feedback.

F# 5 can be accessed by installing the NET 5 preview SDK or through NET and Jupyter Notebooks. In other recent developments in F# 5: