Next.js adds incremental static pages regeneration

Next.js, a framework for building applications that leverage the React JavaScript UI library, is getting a refresh. Next.js 9.5 adds capabilities including incremental static regeneration and rewrites/redirects support.

Incremental static regeneration updates pages by re-rendering them in the background as traffic flows in. Traffic is served uninterrupted, statically, with the newly built page pushed only after it is done generating. Benefits include no spikes in latency and pages never going offline.

Support for rewrites aids in incremental adoption of Next.js, allowing developers to make an incoming request with a different destination path, including external URLs. Support for redirects, which are used in situations such as changing the structure of application routes, takes the form of a list of redirects in next.config.js under the redirects key.

Developed by edge network provider Vercel, open source Next.js is intended as an enterprise-level tool for purposes including building static websites, pre-rendered apps and mobile web apps.

Other new features and improvements in Next.js 9.5: