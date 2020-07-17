Top Tech Conferences in 2020

Tech conferences are still among the most popular formats between CIOs and IT leaders to stay on top of the latest market insights, connect with their peers, and learn from their lessons learned and experience. But this year, COVID-19 took the world by storm. Halfway into 2020, most of the top tech conferences either got canceled or postponed. Gartner, for example, host of probably the most popular set of conferences among CIOs, canceled all its events for the year.

However, several organizations decided to adjust to the new reality and move their events to a virtual model. That said, if you’re still looking to attend a conference this year, this list is for you.

Below you’ll find the top tech conferences that have gone fully digital so that you can attend at the comfort of your home or office. Most of these conferences are catered to CIOs and IT leaders, but you’ll also find options for architects, developers, and even data scientists.

I hope you find this article useful.

The New Reality Virtual Event Series

July 21 and August 18

In this three-part event series, IDG brings together leaders and doers to help decision-makers develop a digital transformation playbook for the times of COVID. From the new remote reality and security risks it entails to AI and automation, IDG will help you navigate through imperatives for business continuity and resilience. This event includes:

June 23: The New Digital Workplace: The Future is Now

July 21: The New Risk and Security Landscape

August 18: AI and Automation: Future-Proofing the Business

Enterprise Connect

August 3 – 6

Enterprise Connect is the conference designed to help enterprise communications and collaboration decision-makers and business leaders surpass the challenges brought by emerging technologies, like the cloud, team collaboration, and speech technologies.

If you’re looking to maximize your investments in communications and collaboration systems, services, apps and networks, this is the conference you can’t miss.

SupportWorld Live

August 11-12

HDI’s annual conference, SupportWorld, brings together the global IT service and support community to share best practices, network, celebrate success, and find solutions to the most common challenges.

Going virtual for the first time ever, this conference focuses mainly on digital experiences and customer service.

NextStep

September 15-16

Another conference going virtual for the first time. With a new generation of developers working faster, more efficiently, and more imaginatively than ever before, NextStep is the place to learn everything you need to know, and to meet the community of customers and partners already investing in the future of modern application development.

Hosted by OutSystems, NextStep is designed to solve the pains of the several personas within your organization:

Strategic leaders will learn how the OutSystems platform enables teams to rise to the technical challenges of today and deliver applications for the new tomorrow. Hear from leaders, like you, who are completely changing the dynamic between business and IT.

will learn how the OutSystems platform enables teams to rise to the technical challenges of today and deliver applications for the new tomorrow. Hear from leaders, like you, who are completely changing the dynamic between business and IT. Enterprise architects will learn how organizations are modernizing their technology stack with OutSystems, aligning architecture with their enterprise needs, and trusting OutSystems for their most critical business applications.

will learn how organizations are modernizing their technology stack with OutSystems, aligning architecture with their enterprise needs, and trusting OutSystems for their most critical business applications. Developers will learn how OutSystems can enable them to unleash their inner creativity, delivering modern applications that combine the latest emerging technologies like AI/ML, IoT, PWAs, Bots, and more.

Covering three time zones - Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East - tickets for NextStep are free.

ODSC Europe

September 17-19

If you eat, sleep and breathe data, ODSC is for you. Known as the largest gathering of professional data scientists globally, ODSC is a community-focused event designed to engage, build, develop, and learn from the whole data science community.

VMWorld

September 29-October 01

Hosted by VMWare, VMWorld focuses on virtualization and cloud computing. Responding to today’s rapidly changing world, VMworld is the conference for those that want to accelerate their cloud journey, with security, speed, and flexibility.

IDC European Future of Work Summit

November 10

Brought to you by IDC, the Future of Work Summit will address the concept of work to thrive in the next normal. With the eyes on the future, IDC promises to analyze the lessons of the recent past and re-imagine constructively what we can expect from the upcoming times.

