Newly arrived production release improves build speeds and startup times and brings editing and coding enhancements

TypeScript 4.0 arrives with performance boosts
TypeScript 4.0, a major upgrade to Microsoft’s popular typed superset of JavaScript, is now available as a production release, with improvements for builds and editing scenarios as well as support for variadic tuple types. The TypeScript 4.0 production release arrived August 20.

