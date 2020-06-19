Bootstrap 5.0 alpha arrives, sans jQuery

Version 5.0 of the Bootstrap framework for building mobile-first websites has moved to an alpha release stage, with the toolkit no longer dependent on the jQuery JavaScript library.

Removing the dependency on jQuery was enabled by advancements in front-end development tools and browser support. As a result, projects built on Bootstrap 5 will be significantly lighter on file sizes and page loading.

Builders of Bootstrap pledge to build tools that are more “future-friendly,” focusing on the promise of CSS variables, faster JavaScript, fewer dependencies, and better APIs. The builders warn, though, that breaking changes will continue to happen until the release of the first Bootstrap 5 beta. Unveiled on June 16, the Bootstrap 5 alpha is available at v5.getbootsrap.com.

Specific capabilities of Bootstrap 5.0 include:

The bulk of the Button plug-in for an HTML and CSS-only approach to toggle states has been dropped. Toggle buttons now are powered by checkboxes. Also, radio buttons are more reliable.

Custom CSS properties now are being used, enabled by dropping support for Microsoft’s legacy Internet Explorer browser. The project is looking to enable the “superpowers” of Sass and CSS custom properties for more flexibility.

Documentation has been improved, with more explanation, less ambiguity, and more support for extending the framework. A new Customize section is featured.

The color palette has been expanded for app look and feel.

Documentation and components for forms have been overhauled.

A new utilities API is featured, with a language and syntax in Sass to create utilities on the fly.

An enhanced grid system is featured, with a new grid tier, the addition of vertical spacing classes, and replacement of .gutter classes with .gx * utilities.

Another alpha release is anticipated for the next three to four weeks, with a couple more likely to follow. Future plans for Bootstrap call for RTL (right to left) and offcanvas capabilities. A forked version of the Bootstrap modal illustrates an offcanvas menu. The intent is to have an offcanvas wrapper to place sidebar content such as navigation controls or a shopping cart. Other evaluations are being made such as increased usage of CSS properties and embedding SVGs in HTML instead of CSS.