Why Kubernetes Boosts Success With DevOps

DevOps, which streamlines development and operations teams and processes for more agile application development, is steadily on the rise. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 18%, according to Grand View Research.

“Organizations of all sizes are increasingly deploying DevOps tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, reduce time to market, deliver better quality software, and minimize costs associated with software development, delivery, and maintenance,” states the Grand View report.

However, DevOps isn’t simply a technology installation. It’s a culture and process change that takes time and effort. It requires development and operations teams to more frequently communicate and collaborate, which aligns with open-source principles. Tools and solutions — like automation and self-service — augment this approach and help to ensure security, quality, and reliability.

Yet implementing DevOps has its challenges. That’s where the right Kubernetes platform can help.

The Link Between DevOps and Kubernetes

One of the reasons behind the rise of DevOps is the associated increasing adoption of container technology. Containers package everything needed to run an application — including binary code, libraries, and configuration files. And because these components are contained and isolated from other applications, developers can seamlessly code, test, and run these new or re-architected workloads without interfering with other applications.

Where DevOps and containers run into challenges is around the management and orchestration of all these processes and workflows. While developers typically have the expertise to deploy an initial container, it takes considerable effort and knowledge to manage multiple containers running in production.

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. It orchestrates a multitude of container tasks, such as managing virtual machine clusters, load balancing, network traffic distribution, and more.

To do this, Kubernetes incorporates functionality such as automation, integration, and self-service. The right Kubernetes platform provides a unified environment that enables development teams to efficiently manage container operations and modernize applications — across public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Platform Considerations

Not all enterprise-ready Kubernetes platforms are built the same. Organizations should seek to work with a vendor that addresses:

Reliability . Look for a platform that offers standardized, industry-recognized tools and technologies, backed by the Cloud-Native Computing Foundation, a nonprofit that brings together the world’s top developers to advance container technology.

. Look for a platform that offers standardized, industry-recognized tools and technologies, backed by the Cloud-Native Computing Foundation, a nonprofit that brings together the world’s top developers to advance container technology. Flexibility . As companies grow to meet new market demands, they require a container development platform that can scale on any infrastructure — on-premises or in public, private, or hybrid clouds.

. As companies grow to meet new market demands, they require a container development platform that can scale on any infrastructure — on-premises or in public, private, or hybrid clouds. Comprehensive functionality. The right Kubernetes platform addresses all development stages — build, test, operate, deploy, and monitor. It should include automation and self-service tools, metrics for visibility, and built-in continuous security capabilities.

Finally, consider in-house expertise. Whether your organization requires assistance in developing a DevOps and container strategy, or help in rolling out a Kubernetes platform, seek a vendor that can offer hands-on support.

As companies demand faster innovation, they’re turning to DevOps and container technology to speed application transformation and modernization. With the right Kubernetes platform in place, they can accelerate development and deployment processes to achieve their desired business objectives.

For more information about the benefits of DevOps and Kubernetes, visit: https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/accelerate-devops-openshift-red-hat