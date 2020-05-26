As cloud-native computing grows, so does the Kubernetes ecosystem

The Kubernetes technology stack is expanding, thanks to more organizations adopting cloud-native computing strategies and microservices-based applications.
That’s a key observation in a new analyst report from Omdia, “2020 Trends to Watch: Cloud-Native Development.” https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/omdia-cloud-native-trends-kubernetes-analyst-paper
Omdia defines cloud-native computing as a series of foundations, beginning with agile development methods, then growing with DevOps adoption, the use of microservices software architecture, and deployment to an on-premises or public cloud.
Omdia finds that Kubernetes is the central force driving the cloud-native ecosystem. At the same time, there’s considerable confusion around Kubernetes and how to create a complete technology stack.
New challenges are emerging as organizations put more microservices-based applications into production and reckon with the new challenges created by cloud-native solutions.
Among the challenges identified by Omdia:
- Deciding when is the right time to build a cloud-native application, versus a traditional monolithic application.
- Building and maintaining the supporting infrastructure for microservices.
- Connecting the increasing number of complex artificial intelligence and machine learning applications with cloud-native computing.
- Extending cloud-native computing to run on the edge.
- Adopting new programming languages, such as Kotlin.
- Modernizing legacy applications for the cloud-native world.
To navigate this new and potentially confusing cloud-native ecosystem, organizations are seeking easy-to-administer development platforms, such as Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Omdia's recommendations include beginning with the foundational pieces of a cloud native strategy: agile, DevOps, and continuous delivery. Then choose a container platform that’s built to be opinionated, removing admin chores, and simplifying the journey to deploying cloud-native applications.
Omdia also highlights key tools that are helping organizations with this process. These include Kubeflow, a multicloud framework for ML pipelines; Tekton, a Kubernetes-native project for CI/CD pipelines; and Kotlin, a JVM programming language that will integrate natively with legacy Java code.
Read more in the Omdia report 2020 Trends to Watch: Cloud-Native Development. https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/omdia-cloud-native-trends-kubernetes-analyst-paper