Microsoft’s Project Reunion: Win32 and UWP unite

Build 2020 saw Microsoft unveil “Project Reunion,” a set of technologies that aims to finally bring Windows’ divergent application development models together. It builds on the approach pioneered with WinUI 3 to merge the old familiar Win32 and the newer UWP (Universal Windows Platform), with support for desktop and store installers.

Where we are and how we got here

To understand what Microsoft is planning, it’s important to start with context about where we are and how we got here. It used to be easy to define a Windows application and understand how it was put together. The collection of SDKs, controls, and APIs that make up Win32 were an evolution of the old familiar Windows development model, from Windows NT to XP to Vista and Windows 7.

Then Windows 8 arrived, shaking up Windows development. Its modern application model owed much to a new generation of lightweight mobile apps that worked with fledgling cloud services to deliver experiences that crossed the boundaries between Web and device, between different operating systems and form factors. WinRT was a powerful tool, but it was different, working by new rules: To save power, apps wouldn’t run in the background, and when hibernating they could be terminated at any time if the system needed their resources.

Developers familiar with the old Windows way had to rethink code from scratch for the new platform, and many didn’t make the migration. If you were building apps for Windows 8, you had to choose between Windows Store WinRT code and Win32 code that felt as if it had been relegated to a lower desktop league. Even the desktop wasn’t the old familiar desktop. It was treated as an app and could be hibernated just like any WinRT app.