Microsoft reveals C# 9.0 plans

Microsoft is plowing ahead with the development of C# 9.0, an upgrade to the company’s type-safe, object-oriented language that will include new capabilities such as records and value-based equality.

C# 9.0 is due to be part of the .NET 5 development platform, set to arrive in November. C# 8.0 arrived last September. The new features in C# 9.0, detailed at Build this week by C# lead designer Mads Torgersen, include the following: