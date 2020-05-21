Three important steps to realizing the full potential of Kubernetes

The strength of its open source community has made Kubernetes the standard for running container-based apps across clouds.
If your organization develops and releases containerized software at scale—or aspires to—Kubernetes should be your default choice. The payoff could be big: developers empowered to do their best work and applications that scale and flex across clouds as needed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44HrqNm_U30
Kubernetes as a standalone open source project is an effective container management tool, but its full potential as a hybrid cloud platform for enterprises is only realized by integrating an ecosystem of complementary cloud-native tools.
Put simply, Kubernetes by itself is not enough to succeed with hybrid cloud.
A complete container platform requires integrating Kubernetes with other components for container networking, ingress/load balancing, storage, monitoring, logging, and more.
Successfully adopting Kubernetes for hybrid cloud usually follows a series of steps:
- Evaluate open, standards-based options. In order to maintain the standards-based nature of Kubernetes, it is critical to evaluate truly open source solutions. Some enterprise distributions of Kubernetes will include open source components, but ultimately lock you into proprietary underpinnings. A truly open source distribution like Red Hat® OpenShift® will always maintain open components, from the operating system all the way to the serverless dashboard.
- Consider team culture. Setting up your team for success is crucial and easily overlooked. Training shouldn’t just cover Kubernetes, but also supporting concepts like agile development and DevOps. A well-prepared Kubernetes lead in your organization can make a big difference in company-wide adoption.
- Surround Kubernetes with best practices. Kubernetes goes hand-in-hand with DevOps and GitOps methodologies to align software development and IT operations. Operationalizing Kubernetes with these best practices also clears the way to build a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline, where software delivery is fast and automated.
