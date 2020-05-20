How to use PyInstaller to create Python executables

Python, powerful and versatile as it is, lacks a few key capabilities out of the box. For one, Python provides no native mechanism for compiling a Python program into a standalone executable package.

To be fair, the original use case for Python never called for standalone packages. Python programs have, by and large, been run in-place on systems where a copy of the Python interpreter lived. But the surging popularity of Python has created greater demand for running Python apps on systems with no installed Python runtime.

Several third parties have engineered solutions for deploying standalone Python apps. The most popular solution of the bunch, and the most mature, is PyInstaller. PyInstaller doesn’t make the process of packaging a Python app to go totally painless, but it goes a long way there.

In this article we’ll explore the basics of using PyInstaller including how PyInstaller works, how to use PyInstaller to create a standalone Python executable, how to fine-tune the Python executables you create, and how to avoid some of the common pitfalls that go with using PyInstaller.

Creating a PyInstaller package