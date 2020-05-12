GCC 10 series compilers arrive in major upgrade

GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10.1, a major release of the platform, was published on May 7, 2020, with highlights including C++ 20 capabilities and C2X language support. C2X is the next major revision of the C language, due in 2022.

Release notes for GCC 10 show that a multitude of C++ 20 features have been implemented including permitting inline-assembly in constexpr Functions and extending structured bindings. Also for C++ 20, GCC 10 permits conversions to arrays of unknown bound, allows trivial default initialization in constexpr contexts, adds the constinit keyword, and deprecates the volatile keyword.

For C2X, the upcoming revision of the ISO C standard, several features are supported with the syntax -std=c2x and -std+gnu2x . Among these are strftime format checking supporting the %OB and %Ob formats and UTF-8 character constants using the u8' ' syntax.

GCC, which has been around for more than 33 years, includes front ends and libraries for C, C++, Fortran, Ada, Go, and D. A bulletin has been posted on porting to GCC 10. Other new capabilities in GCC 10.1 include