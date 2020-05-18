How to use data annotations in C#

Data annotations (available as part of the System. ComponentModel. DataAnnotations namespace) are attributes that can be applied to classes or class members to specify the relationship between classes, describe how the data is to be displayed in the UI, and specify validation rules. This article talks about data annotations, why they are useful, and how to use them in our .NET Core applications.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio 2019

First off, let’s create a .NET Core Console Application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core Console Application project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “Console App (.NET Core)” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window shown next, specify the name and location for the new project. Click Create.