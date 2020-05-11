How to use the options pattern in ASP.NET Core

When working in ASP.NET Core you will often specify your application’s settings, store them in some file, and then retrieve these settings when the application needs them. Typically, you would register your dependencies in the ConfigureServices method of the Startup class. You can specify your application’s settings in the appsettings.json or some other .json file and then take advantage of dependency injection through IOptions<T> to read these settings in your application.

The options patterns provide an elegant way to add strongly typed settings to your ASP.NET Core application. The options pattern, which is an extension on top of the IServiceCollection interface, takes advantage of classes to represent a group of related settings. This article talks about the options pattern, why it is useful, and how it can be used for working with configuration data in ASP.NET Core.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core API project

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.NET Core API project in Visual Studio.