C programming language rises with COVID-19

For the first time since March 2015, the C programming language this month supplanted Java as the most-popular language in the Tiobe Index of programming language popularity. Tiobe guessed that the COVID-19 pandemic might be behind C’s rise.

While acknowledging that the pandemic may be just one of many reasons, Tiobe said some languages could see an uptick because of the virus. C and C++ are gaining popularity because they are used in medical devices, while Python and R, which are used in data science, are benefitting from their use in searching for an antidote to the virus.

Can C keep the top spot? Paul Jansen, Tiobe CEO, believes C can keep its lead for at least half a year, because he sees no market trend that favors Java in the near future. The Tiobe Index uses search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo to estimate the number of skilled engineers, courses, and third-party vendors pertaining to each langauge.

The Tiobe Index top 10 for the month of May 2020:

C, 17.07 percent Java, 16.28 percent Python, 9.12 percent C++, 6.13 percent C#, 4.29 percent Visual Basic, 4.18 percent JavaScript, 2.68 percent PHP, 2.49 percent SQL, 2.09 percent R, 1.85 percent

The rival Pypl Popularity of Programming Language index, which analyzes how often language tutorials are searched for in Google, listed the following languages in its top 10 for May 2020: