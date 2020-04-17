ECMAScript 2020 spec for JavaScript moves forward

ECMAScript 2020, the next version of the official specification underlying JavaScript, is expected to be formally adopted in June, subject to approval by ECMA International and the ECMA technical committee overseeing the specification.

ECMAScript 2020 introduces multiple features ranging from a new import() facility for loading modules to a new BigInt type for working with arbitrary precision integers.

Specific features planned for ECMAScript 2020 include:

A “function-like” import() module loading syntax to asynchronously import modules with a dynamic specifier. The proposal adds an import(specifier) syntactic form, acting in many ways like a function. It returns a promise for the module namespace object of the requested module, created after fetching, instantiating, and evaluating a module’s dependencies, along with the module itself. The specifier will be interpreted the same way as in an import declaration. While specifier is a string, it is not necessarily a string literal; thus, code like import(`./language-packs/${navigator.language}.js`) will work. This was not possible with the usual import declarations. With the plan, import() is proposed to work in both modules and scripts, giving script code an easy asynchronous entry point into the module world and allowing it to start running module code.

, providing a universal way to access the global value. A dedicated export * as ns from ‘module’ syntax to use within modules.

syntax to use within modules. Increased standardization of for-in enumeration order, partially specifying enumeration order in JavaScript.

or undefined). Optional chaining, a property access and function invocation operator that will short-circuit if the value to access/invoke is nullish.