What’s new in Angular 10

Angular 10, a planned upgrade to the popular web development framework, is now in progress, with two initial beta releases of the TypeScript-based platform arriving on April 8, 2020. The upgrade to the Google-developed framework is expected to focus more on the ecosystem than features.

Angular 10 is likely to be smaller than previous versions of Angular. A target date for an Angular 10 production release is still to be determined. Angular 9.0 became generally available February 6, followed by Angular 9.1 on March 25. Angular 8.0 arrived May 28, 2019.

Where to download Angular 10 betas

You can find preliminary releases of Angular 10 on GitHub.

New features in Angular 10

Key features of Angular 10 thus far include: