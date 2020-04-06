How to use LoggerMessage in ASP.NET Core 3.0

ASP.NET Core is an open source, cross-platform, lean, and modular framework for building high-performance, scalable web applications. ASP.NET Core comes up with a built-in logging framework out-of-the-box. It is available as part of the Microsoft.Extensions.Logging namespace.

One of the hidden but powerful features in ASP.NET Core is LoggerMessage, which has reduced overhead compared to the Logger extension methods. This article presents a discussion of the features and benefits of LoggerMessage and how we can work with LoggerMessage in ASP.NET Core 3.0.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core 3.0 API project

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio.