5 apps to integrate with Jira Software

Agile development teams using Jira Software have a comprehensive platform to manage their backlogs and work in progress. You can set up Jira to support different agile methodologies, including scrum and Kanban, then configure the workflows, fields, and screens to align with your way of working. Agile organizations can either give their teams a lot of autonomy in their agile practices and tool configuration, or they can standardize elements of the implementation using Jira’s schemas and automation.

As agile teams get used to managing backlogs and requirements in Jira, there are opportunities to expand capabilities and the scope of the platform using third-party apps and integrations. As of this writing, Atlassian offers more than 1,000 applications in the Jira Marketplace that can improve the productivity, collaboration, and reporting by agile teams and larger agile organizations.

Here are some options to get you started.

Integrate cloud document repositories

It’s very common for agile teams to create documentation as part of epics, user stories, defects, and other Jira issue types. The default way to include these documents is to upload them as file attachments to the Jira issue.