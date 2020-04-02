5 apps to integrate with Jira Software

As agile teams get used to managing backlogs and requirements in Jira, there are opportunities to expand capabilities and the scope of the platform using third-party apps and integrations. As of this writing, Atlassian offers more than 1,000 applications in the Jira Marketplace that can improve the productivity, collaboration, and reporting by agile teams and larger agile organizations.
[ Also on InfoWorld: How to configure Jira to support multiple agile teams ]
Here are some options to get you started.
Integrate cloud document repositories
It’s very common for agile teams to create documentation as part of epics, user stories, defects, and other Jira issue types. The default way to include these documents is to upload them as file attachments to the Jira issue.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In