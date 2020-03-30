How to send emails in ASP.NET Core

You will often have the need to send emails through your application. You can take advantage of the MailKit NuGet package to send emails in ASP.NET Core. MailKit is an open source mail client library that can be used in .NET or .NET Core applications running on Windows, Linux, or Mac systems. This article presents a discussion of how we can use the MailKit NuGet package to send emails in ASP.NET Core.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core API project

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “ASP.NET Core Web Application” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window shown next, specify the name and location for the new project. Click Create. In the “Create New ASP.Net Core Web Application” window, select .NET Core as the runtime and ASP.NET Core 2.2 (or later) from the drop-down list at the top. I’ll be using ASP.NET Core 3.0 here. Select “API” as the project template to create a new ASP.NET Core API application. Ensure that the check boxes “Enable Docker Support” and “Configure for HTTPS” are unchecked as we won’t be using those features here. Ensure that Authentication is set as “No Authentication” as we won’t be using authentication either. Click Create.